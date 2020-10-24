Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 24,905 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 149.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

