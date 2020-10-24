Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $647,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.