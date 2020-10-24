Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.38. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $251.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,679 shares of company stock worth $80,862,987. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

