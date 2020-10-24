Joana Goncalves Sells 2,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

