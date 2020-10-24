Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $53.00

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Knight Equity raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

