Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

PCY opened at $27.07 on Friday. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

