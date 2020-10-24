Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

PCY opened at $27.07 on Friday. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report