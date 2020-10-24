Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

