Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 257,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 185.7% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

