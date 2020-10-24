Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 510.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 653,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 270.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $18,601,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $15,348,000.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $64.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

