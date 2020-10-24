Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 484,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 16,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 77.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 354,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

