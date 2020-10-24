Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average is $271.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $189.35 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

