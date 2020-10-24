Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

