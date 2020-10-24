Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by 140166 from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

