Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 241 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 16,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.80, for a total value of $4,502,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,390,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,879 shares of company stock worth $54,533,488. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $284.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.89 and a 200-day moving average of $267.61. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

