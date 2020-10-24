Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.20 Million Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.23 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

