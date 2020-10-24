Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 636 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after buying an additional 523,215 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,601,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Universal Display by 26.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $193.48 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $6,704,281. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

