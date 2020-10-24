Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,982 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

