Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $251.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

