Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $51,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.64.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average of $200.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

