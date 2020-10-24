Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,715 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $51.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

