Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $338.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.95. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

