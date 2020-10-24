Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 524.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 2,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 523.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.