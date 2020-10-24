Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,020 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in eBay by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in eBay by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

