Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 106.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino's Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.10 on Friday. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.77 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.