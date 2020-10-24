Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $255.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

