669 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after buying an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $235.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.70.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

