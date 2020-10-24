1,298 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 39.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JD.com by 488.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 941,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 781,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JD.com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

