Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $50.00 at Argus

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by Argus from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc.
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report