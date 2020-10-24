Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $50.00 at Argus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by Argus from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

