Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 58,590 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $99,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $5,302,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15,152.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,002,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,988,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,290,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.