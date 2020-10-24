Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

