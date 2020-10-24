Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

AVY stock opened at $141.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

