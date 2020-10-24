Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $84.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAR. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

DAR opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

