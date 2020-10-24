Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,177.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,848.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,595.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

