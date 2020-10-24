Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,848.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,595.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

