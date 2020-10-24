Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,177.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,848.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,595.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.