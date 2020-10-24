Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

