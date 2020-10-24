Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

