Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,532 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,990,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

