Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

