Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 179.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.