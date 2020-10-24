General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in General Motors by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in General Motors by 12,035.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $5,599,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 119.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

