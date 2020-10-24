Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,189 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at $121,420,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 290,923 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Cree by 8.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 5.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

