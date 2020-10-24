Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 161,667 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $197,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

