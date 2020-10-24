William Blair Weighs in on Pentair PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter.

Get Pentair alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.