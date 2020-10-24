Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $412.77 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $412,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.