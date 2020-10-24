Cwm LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $735.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $709.52 and its 200 day moving average is $622.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.05.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,390 shares of company stock valued at $19,718,278. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

