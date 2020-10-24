Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 53,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

