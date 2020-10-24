Simmons First National Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.