Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSE IAA opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

