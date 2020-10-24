Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 463,947 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $6,618,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

